NOTE TO READERS

Starting July 30, the Delhi News-Record will join with the Tillsonburg News and the Lake Shore Shopper in the new Norfolk & Tillsonburg News.

The newspaper, which will continue to be free, marries the strengths of these publications: A complete local and area news package, plus enhanced area advertising and local flyers together in one unmatched package for advertisers to reach residents of the more than 41,000 doorsteps to which it will be delivered.

All the features you are accustomed to reading in the News-Record will be available in the Norfolk & Tillsonburg News, as well as online at norfolkandtillsonburgnews.com, on the day the newspaper launches.