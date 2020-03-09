Numbers showing steady growth in visits to Norfolk libraries

Last year was one of growth for the Norfolk County Public Library.

Based on statistics from the past three years, NCPL is reaching its mission “to engage and encourage everyone to discover the beneﬁts and joy of using public libraries,” said a media release.

The library has seen an uptick in visitors and card holders, according to numbers released by the library

“These increasing numbers show just how important the library is to the community, and we want to continue this growth,” said the release.

Library statistics show:

There were 274,617 visitors to NCPL branches in 2019, representing an increase of more than 4,000 since 2018 and 20,000 since 2017;

Use of free Wi-Fi has increased over the past three years – 17,944 wireless sessions in 2017, 68,821 in 2018, and 95,418 in 2019;

Library staff answered 51,207 reference questions in 2019 (an increase of nearly 4,000) while electronic downloads increased by nearly 8,000 to 45,293.

2019 ended with 21,068 active library card holders in the county. This compares to 17,002 in 2017.

“The NCPL is more than books, and we want everyone in Norfolk to learn about all of our amazing resources,” said the release.