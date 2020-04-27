One death, two new cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk

Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Monday morning.

The total now stands at 183 lab-confirmed positive cases in the two counties.

The number of deaths has risen by one to 33.

Anson Place, a retirement home and long-term care facility in Hagersville has had 27 deaths due to COVID-19.

Lisa Roth, executive director at Anson Place, said in an update Sunday that they are awaiting confirmation from public health on the status of one additional death.

Negative test results for Haldimand and Norfolk counties have increased to 1,047, compared to 950 on Saturday.

One more individual has been classed as recovered from COVID-19, bringing that total to 36.