Pandemic has hit large number of local workers: Survey

More than 40 per cent of area residents have lost work due to the COVID-19 crisis, a local survey shows.

The Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie’s COVID-19 Worker Impact Survey of 450 people in Brantford and Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk counties found that 37 per cent are temporarily not working, while another five per cent have permanently lost work.

The biggest impact has been on people working in accommodation and food services, retail and wholesale trade, and education.

Those aged 18 to 24, working part time in the retail and food sectors, appear to be particularly hard hit.

One in three survey respondents are worried about having enough food and about paying their rent, mortgage and monthly bills, noted Danette Dalton, the planning board’s executive director.

The local survey results are consistent with those from six other workforce planning boards in Southwestern Ontario that conducted the same survey. Collectively, Workforce Planning West surveyed 2,570 people.

“The results of this survey will give government, business and the community a better understanding of how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted workers and their families in our region,” said Dalton. “These results will also help inform where the Workforce Planning Board focuses its efforts to support our community.”

The survey asked if and how a worker’s employment status changed since March 2, their occupation, and which sector they were employed in. Questions were designed to gain insight into which groups of workers have been most affected by COVID-19 and in what ways.

In the Grand Erie region: 54 per cent of respondents said they are working less or not at all; 27 per cent are working the same amount; while 19 per cent are working more, especially people employed in health care, transportation and warehousing.

Other survey highlights include:

23 per cent of residents are working from home temporarily (13 per cent lower than the regional average of 36 per cent).

65 per cent of residents are confident they will be able to find work after the COVID-19 crisis ends.

80 per cent are aware of worker supports set up by government, and 52 per cent said the programs meet their expectations.

Residents said the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, increased access to Employment Insurance, and support for women’s shelters and sexual assault centres are the most important supports put in place by the government at this time.

85 per cent of respondents believe grocery stores are doing enough to support their families at this time, and 80 per cent believe pharmacies are doing enough.

50 per cent of respondents believe the community will be stronger after the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Worker Impact Survey was open from March 26 to April 20. Grand Erie region results had a margin of error of five per cent, 19 times out of 20; and the Southwestern Ontario results had a margin of error of two per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The planning board is one of 26 non-profit organizations in Ontario that play a leadership role in labour force planning. It is funded in part by the federal and provincial governments.