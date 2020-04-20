Police blotter: Man pinned under tractor

A man was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton following a farm accident on the weekend.

Good Samaritans intervened Saturday afternoon at a property on Forestry Farm Road near Langton when a tractor rolled over on a 35-year-old man and pinned him.

The tractor was lifted off the victim and he was pulled from underneath. After receiving preliminary treatment at Norfolk General Hospital, the victim was airlifted by Ornge air-ambulance to hospital in Hamilton with serious injuries.

The mishap occurred around 4:40 p.m. Norfolk OPP are investigating, as is the Ministry of Labour.

Party tent, trimmer stolen

A grass cutter was stolen during a break-and-enter in Simcoe last week.

Sometime between Wednesday and Saturday, someone broke into a shed on Bank Street North and made off with a Black and Decker edge trimmer. Also taken was a 10’x20’ fold-up party tent.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Rent scam in Windham

Scammers have a never-ending supply of clever lies to separate unsuspecting victims from their hard-earned money.

Police report a Norfolk resident with a rental property posted on Kijiji attended the home on Windham Road 11 this weekend and discovered strangers milling about.

The visitors explained the property was advertised on Facebook Marketplace without the owner’s knowledge.

“The owner was shocked after they realized that unknown suspects had fraudulently copied their ad and had been conversing with several unknown people looking to rent the residence,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release Monday.

“It was determined that the scammer was claiming to be a health-care worker who could not attend in person to show the home. However, (the alleged owner) told the unsuspecting victims to look around the property.

“Police remind all residents to be vigilant at all times when responding to ads on various web sites. No matter whether you are renting or buying, it is important that you protect yourself from frauds and scams. In general, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Complaint snags suspected impaired driver

There is one less suspected impaired driver on the road thanks to a traffic complaint from a concerned citizen.

Officers in the area of Windham West Quarter Line Road responded to traffic complaints on April 17 around noon where they located the vehicle and stopped it for investigation.

As a result of the traffic stop, a 27-year-old Norfolk man faces charges of operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and possession of fentanyl and hydromorphone.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Unlocked vehicles entered

Police are reminding vehicle owners to lock their doors after thefts from motor vehicles were reported this weekend.

On April 18 around 12:15 p.m., police received a call reporting a theft from a vehicle on Ashton Drive in Simcoe.

Investigation showed that, in the early hours of the morning, the unlocked vehicle was entered and a quantity of loose change stolen.

Norfolk OPP responded to a similar complaint on Gage Street in Delhi Sunday afternoon. In that case, a pair of sunglasses was taken from an unlocked vehicle sometime in the early morning hours.

The OPP remind residents that they are to contact police if they observe suspicious activity. The number of the Norfolk OPP detachment in Simcoe is 1-888-310-1122.

Suspected thief chased off

Police report someone is stalking Delhi at night looking for unlocked vehicles to enter.

Friday morning around 4 a.m., a homeowner in Delhi noticed suspicious activity outside.

The resident hollered at an individual attempting to enter a vehicle. The suspect fled on foot.

The incident occurred on Church Street West. The suspect is described as six feet tall with a thin build. The male was wearing dark clothing.

Norfolk OPP remind the public to report suspicious activity to 1-888-310-1122.

Vehicle stolen after key located

A vehicle was stolen in Simcoe this weekend after a thief located its key.

The spare key was found in the vehicle and was used to make off with a gold-coloured 2000 Honda CRV.

The vehicle in question has a blue and white sticker located on the back door near the handle. The theft occurred from a property on McCall Crescent.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.