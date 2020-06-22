Police briefs: Dog bites toddler

Dog bites toddler

A youngster suffered minor injuries from a dog bite in Delhi last week.

The incident occurred on Gibraltar Street Wednesday. Police say the two-year-old child was playing in a front yard when a dog from a neighbouring property attacked.

Norfolk OPP have turned the incident over to the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit and Norfolk County’s bylaw enforcement division.

Irrigation cited in crash

A rider complained last week that a farmer’s irrigation spray landing on the road was the reason he crashed his motorcycle.

The operator told police Thursday morning that he skidded onto the road surface after encountering irrigation spray and slick pavement on Vittoria Road between Szucs Road and Turkey Point Road.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the motorcycle. Police remind farmers that irrigation spray reaching the road allowance is potentially dangerous.

“The irrigation over-spray can cause a dangerous driving situation for the motoring public by creating a slippery road surface and limiting visibility for drivers,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

“Sprays must be positioned so they do not cause run off onto the road resulting in ponding, or reach the road where there may be a danger to road users. These conditions can be especially dangerous for motorcyclists who may unexpectedly get hit with a spray of water, leading to a potentially serious or fatal collision.”

Sanchuk reminds the public to report unsafe road conditions of any kind immediately to police. In Norfolk County, the number to dial is 1-888-310-1122.

Graffiti vandals sought

Police wish to speak to two individuals after they were seen spraying graffiti in Delhi.

The mischief was reported to police around 11:30 p.m. June 17. Police say graffiti was sprayed at an East Street location. The suspects at issue were riding bicycles.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts. The second suspect is described as a male, wearing a short-sleeved shirt and shorts. Both were last seen heading east on Ann Street.

“The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release. “If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.”

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible. If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com .

Tipsters who help Crime Stoppers solve a crime are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Video tape fingers suspect

Police used surveillance footage to arrest a theft suspect in Delhi last week.

The case began when police received a report of a wallet stolen from a vehicle in the early morning hours of June 18. The victim learned soon after that a credit card taken in the theft had been used at a local business.

“Officers attended the store and reviewed security surveillance footage and immediately recognized the person using the stolen cards,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release. “Officers patrolled the area and subsequently located the individual and took them into custody without incident.”

A 19-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card, trespassing at night, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused will answer the charge at a later date at the court house in Simcoe.

Suspicious fire in Windham

Norfolk County OPP say a fire on Souder Street in Windham that occurred on June 17 is being treated as suspicious.

Around 3:40 a.m. firefighters arrived and located a pile of shading posts for a ginseng field on fire.

Investigators located fuel cans nearby. Damage is estimated at $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Impaired driving charges

A 36-year-old Norfolk County man is facing impaired driving charges after being stopped on Dalton Road in Delhi.

The driver caught an officer’s attention around 11:20 p.m. on June 16.

He has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol, and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.