Residents grumble about trail ban

Haldimand-Norfolk’s Medical Officer of Health is defending his decision to close the trail system in the two counties, saying it is an important part of his strategy to end the chain-of-transmission of COVID-19 in the local area.

“The key reason we’ve closed trails in Haldimand and Norfolk is that we want to do everything we can to effectuate social distancing,” Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said Monday in a conference call.

“We want people to be safe and break the chain-of-transmission. Difficult as this is, trails are places where individuals congregate. I would ask the people of Haldimand and Norfolk to continue with everything that effectuates social distancing.”

Norfolk and Haldimand are among the few municipalities in southern Ontario restricting access to trail networks. There has been criticism of this on social media in recent days, with local MPP Toby Barrett also weighing in with his weekly correspondence from Queen’s Park.

“People understand this disease constitutes a danger of major proportions,” Barrett says in his column, which was issued Thursday.

“However, more recently, our office is fielding complaints of too many rules lacking common sense, and clarity, and by extension effectiveness. Ultimately, deterrents don’t work if people have reason to defy.

“There is confusion. For example, Ontario advises that green spaces in parks, trails, ravines, and conservation areas remain open for walking-through access. However, residents of certain municipalities – including Haldimand-Norfolk – are not permitted to use or access any open space, including parks, trails, piers, beaches, community gardens, or other open spaces usually accessible to the public, whether publicly or privately owned.

“By no means is it time to get complacent. But if people perceive new rules to be contradictory – or unfair – or out of proportion to the necessity, they are less inclined to comply.”

In his weekly conference call with reporters, Nesathurai said the arrival of pleasant weather should be cause for extra vigilance now that people who have been self-isolating for weeks will be tempted to step into the sunshine and inter-mingle.

“I’m very worried that – as the weather warms – people will begin to congregate,” Nesathurai said. “We’re trying to break the chain-of-transmission, and we’re asking people to be compliant.”

To that end, Norfolk County more than doubled its bylaw enforcement staff last week to ensure public-health orders related to social distancing and the continued closure of non-essential businesses are respected. Areas under surveillance include sports parks, greenspaces, trails and marinas.

In a statement Monday, Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, chair of the Norfolk and Haldimand board of health, suggested Barrett review his own government’s directives in the area of COVID-19 mitigation.

‘“All Ontarians need to stay home unless absolutely necessary for essential trips, such as accessing health-care services, groceries, picking up prescriptions or supporting vulnerable community members with meeting essential needs,’” Chopp said, quoting the province’s guidance.

“I’m not sure how encouraging residents from Norfolk to travel to Tillsonburg for a walk qualifies as essential per his own government’s directives.

“The province announced today that new modelling indicates we are making progress in the right direction. Dr. Nesathurai is continuously reviewing his orders, and both Mayor Hewitt and I remain hopeful that we will begin to be able to relax some of the restrictions that have been imposed on our communities.”

