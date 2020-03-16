Restrictions in place for large gatherings, long-term care facilities

Norfolk County has announced further measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

These include the suspension of all public gatherings of 250 people or more. The order was issued Saturday by Haldimand-Norfolk’s medical officer of health.

Organizers of smaller gatherings can contact the health unit’s COVID-19 hotline at 519-426-6170 ext. 9999.

Restrictions have also been put in place for all long-term care facilities in both Haldimand and Norfolk. The move comes under the recommendation of the Ministry of Health.

“Only essential visitors will be permitted into long-term care homes until further notice,” said a media release issued by the county late March 14.

“The Ministry of Health defines essential visitors as those whose loved one is near end-of-life or who is very ill or a parent/guardian of an ill child or youth in a live-in treatment setting.”

Visitors will be screened before entering the location.

Technology will be used to make sure loved ones can remain in touch during the restriction period.

As of March 14 there had been no reported cases to date of COVID-19 in Haldimand and Norfolk. The respiratory virus can be serious for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Updates in Norfolk will be posted to norfolkcounty.ca/covid19.

Haldimand County updates are available at haldimandcounty.ca/covid-19

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit updates are available at hnhu.org/health-topic/coronavirus-covid-19.