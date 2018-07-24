Rodeo runs smoothly with community support

The Norfolk Ram Rodeo is growing in popularity and Krista Timmermans is delighted with the support the event receives from the community.

“I remember this first year we did this it was mayhem,” Timmermans said Sunday (July 7). “There were so many things to take care of, so many details but somehow it all came together.

“Now, there’s a lot less mayhem because we have so much community support and so many sponsors.”

The rodeo is held at Timmermans Ranch and put on by Krista and her husband Michael. They fell in love with the property at 2454 Nixon Rd. purchased the property and started the Norfolk Ram Rodeo.

This year’s rodeo enjoyed support from 50 sponsors, several vendors including the Simcoe Lion’s Club which provided food. As well, the Norfolk 4-H Club brought animals for children to visit.

“There hadn’t been a rodeo in this area for something like 10 years and we really thought it would be something that people around here would enjoy,” Timmermans said. “We get 200 competitors and when you add in the spectators, volunteers and others involved in the event we will likely have 4,000 people visit the ranch over the two days.

“We get competitors from across Ontario as well as Quebec.”

The rodeo is an action-packed two day competition that is part of the Ram Rodeo circuit and features saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, barrel racing and pole bending. The event also featured a kids’ rodeo, Canadian Country Cruisers( line dancers), a beer garden an extreme cowboy show, and an appearance by the Rich Cloke Band. The rodeo continued Sunday and included a ‘circus in the trees’ aerial skills show.

Visitors also had the opportunity to camp at the site.

Timmermans is a local teacher who grew up on a dairy farm near Shedden, ON while her husband Michael, who owns and operates Timmermans Irrigation Ltd. grew up on a pig farm near Strathroy.

They board horses at their ranch and are quite pleased to be able to be part of the Ram Rodeo circuit.

“There are a lot of local competitors and this gives them a chance to compete close to home and in front of friends and family,” Timmermans said. “It’s also a way for us to give back to the community.

“It’s something that a lot of people really enjoy and this is the kind of event that brings people together.”

The rodeo also supports many local groups including Simcoe Lion’s Club, Norfolk 4-H Club, Haldimand-Norfolk Jr. Farmer’s Club and the OntarioSnowmobile Club.

