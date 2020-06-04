Search for missing Scotland man ends

Brant OPP said Thursday that investigators located Guy Stoner, a 64-year-old Scotland man who was reported missing on May 28.

The OPP provided no other details.

On Facebook, Aylene Stoner posted: “Dear friends and family: It is with deep sadness and a broken heart, that I have to inform you that my beloved husband Guy has passed away.”

On Wednesday, Norfolk and Haldimand OPP responded to a report of a body beside a vehicle in a field north of Townsend. They said that Brant OPP were also involved in the investigation but would not confirm the two cases are related.

Stoner was last seen driving his 2008 Hyundai Accent.