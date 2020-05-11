Second man charged in death investigation

A second individual has been charged in connection with a sudden-death investigation in downtown Simcoe earlier this month.

Police responded May 4 after a 55-year-old woman was found unresponsive in an apartment on Norfolk Street South. The woman – later identified as Lorraine Denise Dawley – died at the scene.

A 53-year-old Norfolk County man was arrested and charged on May 7 with trafficking in a controlled substance in connection to Dawley’s death.

In an update Saturday, Norfolk OPP said a second man has been charged in connection with the fatality. The 45-year-old, of Norfolk County, has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

The Norfolk OPP’s Major Crime Unit and the Haldimand and Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, took part in the investigation that resulted in the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.