Simcoe Lions cancel 'World Tour' variety show

A 68-year annual tradition – first postponed and now cancelled – is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.

The Simcoe Lions Club says there will be no Simcoe Lions annual show this year.

The event, which was dubbed 2020 World Tour, and usually features musical numbers and entertaining skits, is one of the club’s largest fundraisers.

Scheduled to run at the end of April, the event was put off as the pandemic hit and is now cancelled, according to a news release.

Through the show, along with other club events, the Lions have made significant contributions to the Norfolk General Hospital, the Talbot Street Arena, the Simcoe Recreation Centre, the Simcoe Composite School auditorium, Lions Ball Park, the Soccer Park pavilion and children and youth programs in the area.

“The Simcoe Lions Club takes great pride in supporting our community through our members’ efforts,” said president Doug Hunt.

Most recently, the club committed to help fund the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit’s purchase of sterilizing equipment to clean the critically necessary personal protective equipment used by area front-line health care workers.

“These are certainly challenging times,” Hunt said, “and like so many others, the Simcoe Lions Club has been impacted. It is with regret that our club must announce the cancellation – a sad departure from a great 68-year annual tradition.”

Hunt added the club would also miss many of its loyal customers who visit the Lions food trailer at various events over the summer.

“But rest assured, we look forward to entertaining you next year and serving your Simcoe Lions trailer favourites as soon as we can.”

Anyone who had already purchased a ticket to the April show can hold onto the ticket for the promised 2021 show or return it to wherever it was purchased for a full refund.