Six Nations powwow cancelled because of pandemic

The Grand River Champion of Champions Powwow has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event, which showcases Indigenous music, dance, arts and crafts, was scheduled for July 24 and 25 at Chiefswood Park on Six Nations of the Grand River.

“It was very difficult but we have to think about what’s in the best interests of all people and make sure they’re safe,” said organizer Charlene Bomberry.

“We don’t know how long this is going to last. Some are saying three months and others talk about two years.”

Bomberry said the competition draws about 500 dancers, singers and drummers and 10,000 to 12,000 spectators over a weekend. It was first held in 1980.

“People come to this from all over the world and that’s a lot of people to have together under these circumstances. We’re looking out for the health and safety of everyone.”

The 2021 event is set for July 23 to 25.

“We’re already planning for next year,” said Bomberry.