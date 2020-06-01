Six Nations seeks to avoid 'summer of sorrow'

Public health officials on Six Nations of the Grand River are urging residents to follow physical distancing guidelines after two more residents tested positive for COVID-19.

“The hot weather is here but we have to be alert to the presence of coronavirus in our community,” said Lori Davis Hill, director of health services and the incident commander for the Six Nations response to the pandemic. “Our community cannot sustain the onslaught of this virus.

“That’s why it’s imperative that we follow public health measures. We do not want this to be the start of a summer of sorrow.”

Given the hot and humid weather of last week, Davis Hill said Six Nations is facing one of the most challenging summer the community has ever experienced.

Davis Hill made the comments in a podcast message to the community.

Six Nations has seen two new positive COVID-19 cases in less than a week, bringing the total to 13. Six Nations has recorded one death as a result of the pandemic.

As of May 26, 687 people on Six Nations have been tested for the virus, with 530 negative results. Ten people have recovered and 56 people are in self-isolation.

Davis Hill urged people to remain at home as much as possible and to wear a face covering when venturing outdoors.

The Six Nations elected council also is urging vigilance in the face of the pandemic.

“It’s evident that as summer progresses, this virus will continue without regard for anyone,” the council said in a statement. “Public mass gatherings need to be discontinued and discouraged as this simply is inviting virus spread.”

Six Nations has introduced new measures that will mean anyone who wants to be tested can be tested. The testing is quick and confidential and part of an overall strategy to keep people safe, public health officials said in a statement released on May 25.

The Six Nations COVID-19 information and assessment centre can be reached at 226-446-9909 or toll free at 1-855-977-7737. Anyone who wants to be tested must call first to make an appointment.

Other public health measures recommended to prevent the spread include: