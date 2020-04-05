Social distancing rules tightened in Haldimand-Norfolk

Parks, trails and short-term vacation rentals are off limits in the latest orders issued by the Haldimand-Norfolk medical officer of health as a way to further enhance social distancing.

One order prohibits the short-term rentals of hotels, motels, cottages, trailer parks and recreational vehicles. The second order closes all recreational facilities including trails and trail systems.

Failure to comply with these restrictions will result in fines of up to $5,000 per day.

“Social distancing represents our best defense against the spread of the coronavirus. I recognize Haldimand County and Norfolk County are popular tourist destinations,” medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said in a press release. “However, we are in extraordinary times. In the context of the rapid increase in cases and resultant deaths, it is essential to reduce unnecessary travel. The substantive goal is to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in our community.”

Gatherings of more than five people and the closure of non-essential businesses continue to be prohibited under provincial order.

“We are in a state of emergency, and it’s about time people started acting like it,” Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp, chair of the Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health, said in the release. “I hope these new measures demonstrate just how seriously our residents need to take this pandemic. Please do your part and stay home. It will save lives.”

Along with these new restrictions, Norfolk County will keep its facilities closed to the public until further notice.

County facilities were initially closed starting at 4:30 p.m. March 17 and were to re-open on April 6.

The Health Unit has set up a COVID-19 enforcement hotline, aimed at helping staff respond to violations of public health orders.

Residents who want to report violations can call 519-428-8019.

All social distancing orders in Haldimand County and Norfolk County include:

No social gatherings of over five people.

All outdoor recreational amenities are closed, including beaches, playgrounds, and trails.

Short-term rentals (less than eight days) of hotels, motels, cottages, trailer parks, and recreational vehicles are prohibited.

All seasonal workers must isolate for 14 days upon arrival to Canada.

Anyone returning home from international travel must immediately return home and isolate for 14 days. The travellers are prohibited from leaving their home with the exception of seeking medical assessment or treatment.

All personal services and esthetic services, including hair salons and tattoo parlours, have been issued to close until further notice.

All restaurants must close their establishments with the exception of delivery and takeout options.