St. Williams resident struck by lightning

A 49-year-old St. Williams man survived a lightning strike early July 11, but Norfolk OPP have issued a warning about the incident.

The individual was cleaning out the gutters in their home that morning when they were struck by lightning.

OPP and Norfolk County Paramedic Services arrived on scene and but the individual refused medical treatment.

OPP say six to 10 people are killed by lightning in Canada every year, and another 150 to 160 people are injured, according to information provided by Environment Canada.

OPP say there is no safe place to be outside during a lightning storm.

“If you can hear thunder, it is your warning that you are within striking distance of lightning,” says the OPP. “Immediately go to a well-constructed building or a fully-enclosed metal top vehicle. Do not run under a tree or to a shelter that isn’t grounded such as a covered picnic shelter, carport, tent, baseball dugout, as well as other non-metal buildings (sheds and greenhouses).

“If you are caught out in the open remember that lightning generally strikes higher ground and prominent objects. Therefore you are encouraged to take shelter in low-lying areas such as valleys or ditches but watch for flooding.”