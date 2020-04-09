SWIFT installation temporarily suspended

The world is on hold waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic alert to expire.

Meanwhile, preparation for the future continues in other areas.

At a special meeting of Norfolk council April 7, Port Rowan Coun. Tom Masschaele said the installation of high-speed fibre-optic cable in Turkey Point has been suspended for the time being.

The installation is part of the SWIFT (South-Western Integrated Fibre Technology) initiative in Norfolk. The project has the county, the province, the federal government and internet service providers teaming up to ensure that under-serviced areas of southern Ontario have access to high-speed digital services.

The value of the work underway in Norfolk is $8.4 million.

On a positive note, Masschaele – Norfolk County’s appointee to the SWIFT board of directors — said the infrastructure work in the Turkey Point area was actually a couple months ahead of schedule when it was suspended, helped along – in part – by a relatively mild winter.

“I hope that’s some good news among what has been some bad news for Norfolk County,” Masschaele said.

Norfolk is one of 15 rural municipalities in southern Ontario that came together three years ago to form the SWIFT consortium.

SWIFT was convened in response to the growing digital divide between internet and cellphone service in urban areas compared to rural areas.

Rural municipalities like Norfolk worried that an exodus of residents and businesses was imminent due to superior digital infrastructure elsewhere.

