This school year is one for the books

High school yearbooks for the 2019-2020 school year will look a little bit different than years previous.

Most yearbooks highlight big events, such as prom, track and field, March break trips, musicals, and car shows.

Instead of showcasing those big events, this year’s books will have a section saved for COVID-19, the time students spent learning from home and staying in isolation.

High schools across Norfolk County are taking different approaches on how to capture the last few months of the school year.

At Waterford District High School, a COVID capsule is being put together.

Students have been asked to submit photos into categories including COVID at home, COVID pets, COVID memes, and COVID creates.

“We wanted to try to fill up some of the pages that we have just because we lost a lot of our extracurriculars, spring sports, prom, and everything like that,” said Laura MacKenzie, a teacher in Waterford.

“Yearbooks capture your year in high school, and this is something that is happening to all of us,” MacKenzie said about remembering COVID in the book. “Everything that happened in the first three quarters of the year, we’re still recognizing that. We’re doing the best we can with the situation that we’ve got and hopefully it captures some memories, some good some maybe not so good, but definitely memorable.”

Holy Trinity Catholic High School students council encouraged seniors at the Simcoe school to get their prom dresses and suits on to take photos, even if they were just by themselves.

“It’s been challenging trying to re-navigate it,” teacher Ian Fitzgerald said.

“It’s not a regular school year, but what type of things are they doing through quarantine,” said teacher Craig Gilmour.

The Grade 12 students were also encouraged to create makeshift grad gowns to have graduation photos taken at home.

Laura Yarmie, a teacher at Valley Heights Secondary School, said this is the first year she has been tasked with creating the yearbook.

Yarmie said her biggest challenge so far has been that all of her photos are on memory cards in her desk at school, which she isn’t currently able to access. Another problem she is facing is that not all of the graduates were able to have their grad photos taken before isolation began.

The company Valley Heights uses for their yearbook has put together COVID-themed pages to include in the books.

“They’ve put together COVID year in review pages,” said Yarmie. “There are some funny COVID memes, and there are fill in the blank pages, like ‘What was your favourite part of quarantine?’”

In April, a few weeks into quarantine, the teachers at VHSS put together a video of all of them holding up signs saying messages such as “we miss you” and “stay strong.” They will have a page dedicated to the photos used in that video.

Instead of a typical layout separating departments and clubs, Yarmie is going to do a year in review using all of the photos she has currently put together.

Students have access to online links to upload photos to their specific yearbook if they have photos they would like included.