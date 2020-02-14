Tiny watch repair shop opens in Delhi

Norfolk has its newest, and possibly smallest, watch repair shop.

Adrian Morris has opened My Watch Works inside of Uniquely Yours Craft and Foto in Delhi.

He decided to open a business after Kleiner Jewellers, next door to Uniquely Yours Craft on the Main Street of Delhi, closed at the end of 2019.

“I worked with Tony Kleiner for a little over four years,” said Morris. “I want to keep Tony’s legacy going.”

Morris replaces batteries, fixes bands, does crystal repairs, and other minor repairs like adding or removing links.

The first day of business for My Watch Works was Feb. 3. Since then Morris thinks he has had about a dozen customers stop in for repairs.

“It’s picking up,” he said, adding he’s hopeful once people know he is there they will stop in with their watches.

Along with doing repairs, Morris carries Citadel watches for sale in the shop.

Kleiner Jewellers closed at the end of December after 58 years of business.

The storefront door currently has notes taped to it encouraging customers to go to Morris for watch needs or to Brenda Prouse of Engraving & Award Services by Brenda for engraving.

You can find more about Morris’s availability by visiting the My Watch Works Facebook page.

Morris is currently only open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but said he is more than willing to be open five or six days a week depending on the clientele.