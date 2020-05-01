Trails, parks re-open in Haldimand and Norfolk

Trails and parks will re-open in Haldimand and Norfolk counties for walk-through use this weekend.

“The intent of re-opening trails and parks is to allow local residents enjoy the green spaces in their own communities and get the physical and mental exercise we all need,” Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt said in a media release on Friday night.

Those accessing the trails and parks will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines.

“Residents walking or cycling on trails or through parks should remain two metres apart and groups of more than five people remain prohibited. People are not permitted to gather, picnic or congregate in the parks at this time,” said the release.

Some trails may still have closure signs, however, those using the trails and parks won’t be ticketed.

“We’ve all been cooped up inside for a long time, and I know many of us are looking forward to getting some much-needed time outdoors,” said Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp. “Mayor Hewitt and I have heard from many residents who are keen to safely use these areas, so we’re very pleased to be working with our Medical Officer of Health on getting them re-opened for public use.”

Boat launches, piers, playgrounds, pavilions, sporting fields/courts and other outdoor amenities will remain closed due to provincial restrictions.

As of Friday morning there were 194 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the virus in the two counties.

Anson Place, a retirement home and long-term care facility in Hagersville, has had 27 deaths due to COVID-19.