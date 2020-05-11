Transfer stations to reopen in Simcoe, South Walsingham

Norfolk County will reopen transfer stations in Simcoe and South Walsingham on Wednesday, May 13.

Simcoe will open with regular operating hours of Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. South Walsingham will remain on winter hours Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To keep customers and staff safe, there will be precautionary measures put in place, which include:

Debit and credit will be the only accepted forms of payment going forward. Cash is no longer accepted.

Remain in your vehicle when paying to maintain physical distancing requirements.

Try to limit trips to the transfer stations for essential disposal requirements.

Please be patient – limited number of customers will be allowed in the disposal area at a time which may result in line ups

Additional information can be found on the transfer station tab at norfolkcounty.ca/waste.