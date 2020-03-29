UPDATE: 23 positive COVID-19 cases in Haldimand and Norfolk

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has reached 23 in Haldimand and Norfolk.

Seven of those positive results are from Anson Place in Hagersville, the health unit for the two counties announced on Sunday night.

The area’s first death from the virus was a resident at the retirement and long term care facility.

The person died after being admitted to West Haldimand Hospital in Hagersville.

“The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has worked with Anson Place staff and leadership to initiate a public health management plan. The plan has been developed to reduce the risk of transmission among residents and staff,” said the release.

Anson Place has 61 residents in its long-term care facility and 40 residents in its retirement home, according to its website.

The number of positive cases in the two counties is a major increase from the eight reported early Sunday.