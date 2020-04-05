'We have to take care of each other': Delhi woman

A Delhi woman has documented her experience of testing positive for COVID-19.

Crystal Rieck posted a video to her Facebook page outlining her experience on March 31. She talks about the experience from feeling symptoms to getting the call that she was positive.

In the 26-minute video, that now has over 4,000 views and nearly 250 comments, Rieck explains that her husband had travelled to California for work before the travel ban and then returned home before the Rieck household began feeling ill.

Rieck, her husband, and two of their three sons were tested after feeling symptoms that align with the coronavirus, but she was the only one in the family to test positive.

The tests are done through a nasal swab, and Rieck can attest to how uncomfortable the testing is.

“It is painful,” said Rieck. “Obviously you can tolerate it but it is not pleasant. It is definitely not comfortable.

After being tested on March 25, the family had to wait five days to hear their results.

“Mentally I’m getting better, the waiting period was the most difficult,” said Rieck. “Having chest tightness and a cough with everything that’s going on out there, it was a lot of anxiety.”

Once finding out she was the only positive, Rieck isolated herself from the rest of her family.

“Physically I know I’m on the mend,” Rieck said in a phone interview on April 2.

She said she still has a residual cough, but her sense of taste and smell are slowly returning.

Now Rieck knows she is through the timeframe of when people get their sickest with COVID-19, she is happy to say she is among the large number of positive cases that do not require hospitalization.

Finding a positive light in the situation, Rieck mentioned in the video that the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit recommended she have her own bathroom, which she said is a bonus in a house full of boys. She also joked that losing your sense of smell while living with all boys isn’t too bad either.

“With me sharing it (the news), the love that has poured out has just been amazing,” Rieck said was another light in the situation. “I think our communities are really coming together and supporting each other. That’s been amazing.”

Rieck’s advice to the community is to stay home, and to stay connected with family and friends online.

She said before she was tested she was considering going to a friend’s birthday party, which had 30 people in attendance, but decided it was best to not go.

“When I was told I had tested positive and had to give a list of everyone I had been in contact with, my list was very small,” said Rieck. “The ripple effect of staying home and not being out and about is massive, and you don’t realize it until you think about it.”

Even though Rieck wants everyone to stay home, she still wants them to stay connected.

“I think that this virus, although it is affecting some physically, it is affecting everyone mentally,” said Rieck. “You don’t have to have it to be experiencing the grief of not being able to go out, and missing your events, people are getting depressed sitting at home.

“Keep connected with as many people as you can, obviously via social media or Zoom or whatever while being socially distant, we have to take care of each other.”