Brant’s acting medical officer of health says safety is her top concern as Brantford hotels are used to quarantine about 120 migrant workers affected by a COVID-19 outbreak at a Norfolk County farm.

“I can understand the community’s fear and anxiety over this but I want to reassure people that we’ve reviewed the isolation plans and are in daily contact with Haldimand-Norfolk Heath Unit getting updates,” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said Friday during a regular media briefing.

Urbantke said she is saddened by some phone calls and emails that were made to the Brant County Health Unit and comments made on social media.

She said the workers in quarantine are staying in their rooms with no contact with even hotel staff. Food and clean linens are left at their doors and rooms are not being cleaned. They are being monitored daily.

“There are no compliance issues.”

Urbantke said the health unit denounces all racism and bigotry.

“With all that’s going on in the world, we need to stand together and lift each other up. It’s not the fault of these workers, who come here each summer and work hard to provide for their families. The work they do is integral to our food system.”

She said assuming a person has COVID-19 because of their appearance is “stigmatizing behaviour.”

Urbantke welcomed news that some people on social media are asking what the farm workers might need and how people can help.

“That’s the Brantford we know, as opposed to the small number who are vocally against them,” she said.

“I thank the community.”

She said people who have ideas or offers of help should email the Brant County Health Unit at COVID-19@brant.ca

Urbantke also urged people who are taking part in protests to respect guidelines meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“In a lot of the images we’ve seen from local protests I’ve been encouraged to see face coverings,” she said.

“I understand it’s been a long few months but we all need to have patience. We’ve done great here because of everybody’s hard work. We need to keep maintaining our distance and wearing masks, especially as we start to reopen.

“Keep following all the public health measures, please.”

The number of confirmed local cases of COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant remains at 111, according to numbers reported by the health unit on Friday.

The Norfolk farm workers are not included in Brantford-Brant numbers.

The health unit said there are currently five people with active cases. None of them are in the hospital.

Four people in Brantford and Brant have died of the disease.

As of Friday morning, the health unit was reporting that 9,174 people had been tested for COVID-19, including 5,195 at the Brant Community Healthcare System’s assessment centre, and 3,979 at congregate living settings, such as long-term care homes, homeless shelters and group homes.

The group most affected by the coronavirus continues to be people aged 40 to 59, who represent 38 per cent of the cases. That’s followed by those in the 20 to 39 age range who make up 31 per cent of the cases; 20 per cent in the 60 to 79 age range; six per cent aged 80 and over; and five per cent under age 20.

Of the local cases, 59 per cent are female and 41 per cent male.

Close contact with someone someone with the disease has resulted in 59 per cent of the cases, while 31 per cent were contracted through community spread; and 10 per cent through travel.

There are currently no active outbreaks at hospitals, long-term care homes or retirement homes in Brantford-Brant.

