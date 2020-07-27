Woman facing charges after $15G damage in break ins

A 22-year-old Haldimand County woman is facing charges in relation to multiple break and enters in Delhi.

On July 20 the Delhi Kinsmen Pool, a nearby daycare, and the Delhi Tobacco Museum were the places targeted, where $15,000 of damage was caused and $1,200 of bikes were stolen.

The same woman was also charged in relation to a break and enter at a shipping container on Crysler Street in Delhi.

The theft from the shipping container included a Stihl chop saw, Honda generator, and three rolls of 1-inch copper tubing.

The woman was charged on July 24 with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.