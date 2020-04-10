Worker at Simcoe Superstore tests positive for COVID-19

A worker at the Real Canadian Superstore in Simcoe has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person has not been at the store since April 2, said a notice issued late Thursday night.

The store was closed immediately and officials have been in contact with the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit concerning the person’s direct contacts, said the notice. Co-workers, who may have been exposed, have been instructed to stay home and self-isolate.

The store will undertake a deep-cleaning and sanitization process before reopening on Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

The store is also notifying customers who recently attended the store. Some customers have reported receiving email notifications.

“We understand that you may have questions and want to assure you that we take your safety, and the safety of our team, very seriously. We will work with the local public health team on any further directions and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information,” said the release to customers.

SAs of Friday morning there were 123 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 COVID-19 deaths in Haldimand and Norfolk.