Your Library: A pilot program and spring dates for your calendar

I hope you saw the recent newspaper articles and photos from the pilot Sensory Sunday session at the Delhi Branch for autistic children. I was privileged to be able to attend and it was a very special experience.

I was amazed to learn that the 2018 Report of National Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) states that one in 66 children and youths between ages five and 17 are affected to some degree.

The pilot sessions will continue on the last Sundays of February and March. Contact Katie to register for the 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. session (preschool and young family) session or the 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. session (youth and young adults).

Tickets are now on sale ($15) at the Bbranch or from a Friend for our Soup and Sandwich lunch on Wednesday, March 4. The soup choices are potato-cheese-bacon (I want to try that!) or chicken noodle; the sandwich choices are ham, chicken or egg salad. Beverage and desserts are included. Take-out service is available and drop-ins will be welcome. Do join us for this lunch.

Our April event, a Tea Party, will be held on Saturday, April 25. Only 60 tickets will be available at $25 each for this fun get-together. An intriguing theme has been decided upon and planning is underway. More about this next month.

Once again, spring flowers will be offered for sale in May around Mothers’ Day and we will be participating in June’s Strawberry Fest as usual, perhaps with a surprise or two. A tentative June date has been established for the official opening and dedication of our Memorial Reading Garden. More about all of these as plans firm up and we are closer to the dates.

The Norfolk County Public Library is still coping with the recent Ontario budget cuts for libraries but we have been forewarned by our CEO, Heather King, that a further cut will be made by the county in 2021. Once our current major project, the Memorial Reading Garden, has been completed, we will need to start considering what we might do to help offset this further reduction in funding. We plan to continue our fundraising ventures to be in a position to offer such things as media equipment, children’s summer programs, special events, ongoing Sensory Sundays, etc. at Delhi Branch.

In spite of Ontario’s cancellation of interlibrary loans, the NCPL now offers the ability to request books from our partnering libraries, i.e., Brant County, Brantford, Haldimand County, Hamilton and Oxford County. See the website or talk to the library staff for more details.

Have you entered the competition for a Norfolk Literary Prize yet? There is still lots of time to submit your short story or poem before the March 27 deadline. The Friends of the Library (Delhi) have donated $250 toward the prize awards. Contest details are available from Katie and the library staff.