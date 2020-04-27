Another week of working from home and missing the grandchildren

This is week seven of lockdown and working from home. It’s a whole new experience for me to be working from a simple table and chair tucked into the corner of the living room. I’ve found the workload to be significantly greater than it was pre-COVID-19, and consequently the days have been flying by because I’ve been so busy.

That hasn’t necessarily been a bad thing. Adding new content daily to my work website has been a job in itself, and what I’m putting up has certainly been interesting. At first, the news I was posting was rather depressing, but a shift seems to be occurring in which much of the current content is somewhat sunnier. I’m hoping this is a sign that better days aren’t far ahead. Interestingly, our website traffic has increased 350 per cent from this same time a year ago.

I haven’t had a haircut since late February. I’m scared to attempt it myself, so I’ve decided to entrust my wife with the clippers. She’s a little apprehensive about doing it herself, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Right now I could pass for one of those cavemen in the Geiko commercials.

What I really miss is being outside. Normally at this time of year, I would have had a handful of golf rounds under my belt already. Golf at this time is still considered a non-essential activity in Ontario and – as much as I miss not being out on the links – I’d be willing to forego the game altogether this year in exchange for an end to this health crisis. Golf simply isn’t a priority for me right now.

I try to get outside once a day if possible to go for a safe 15-minute walk, but with some rain of late and a brief return of winter it hasn’t always happened. I’ve been taking Vitamin D supplements for the past couple of months, knowing that I would be shut in for a while.

With summer fast approaching, I would normally be making plans for my holidays about this time. We’re content with the simplicity of camping, but campgrounds and provincial parks are still closed until further notice. We’re taking a wait-and-see approach to see what might pan out in the weeks and months ahead in case a camping vacation might still be possible. We’ll see.

What hurts the most is not being able to spend time with our grandchildren in Fort Erie. Typically we get together about every three weeks, either here or there. Since the middle of March, the best we’ve been able to accomplish is a weekly FaceTiming session with them. I’m grateful the technology exists, but it’s not the same as physically being with them.

I haven’t set foot inside a grocery store in seven weeks. I wait in the car in the parking lot while my wife goes inside. I’ll bring a book or magazine to read because between her wait in the queue outside and the task of buying a week’s worth of groceries, I’ll have read several chapters by the time she wheels her cart to the car. I don’t want to go in with her and force another shopper to have to wait that much longer to be permitted inside, nor do I want to double our chances of spreading or contracting the virus.

One of the cancellations that has affected me personally is the demise of our bowling banquet, which was to have been this Friday. The chicken and cabbage rolls dinner at the German Home is always one of the year’s highlights. It didn’t matter how poorly I might have bowled during the season, the dinner more than made up for my less than stellar performance. Next year, I might have to go for seconds.

It’s important at this time to think ahead to the better days that will eventually come and not dwell on the way things have been of late and which will likely continue for a little longer yet. Hang tight. We’ll manage this.