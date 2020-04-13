Getting tired of old Wrestlemania shows and cornhole tournaments

Easter just wasn’t Easter this year. Normally it’s a time when families get together to enjoy a ham or turkey dinner, watch the excitement on the faces of the kids or grandkids as they hunt down hidden eggs, and to unwind for three days.

This year, it was dinner for two – no other family members, no hidden eggs and one additional day off that added little to a typical weekend of listening to more bad news.

I’m trying my best to be as upbeat and optimistic as possible amid this current health crisis, but I’m able to tolerate only so much while watching the news on television. Once I get my daily fix, I have to turn the channel.

What really gets my goat is how this crisis is being interpreted by various individuals and organizations. Health officials are providing us with the facts and offering sound advice about how best to protect ourselves and others. But some people aren’t getting the message. They continue to congregate in groups larger than advised and flock to banned areas. In most cases, it seems, these are younger, high school-aged people who should know better.

Here’s a novel idea: instead of fining these kids for failing to comply with these new COVID-19-driven laws, hold them back a year from graduating high school or advancing to the next grade level. Clearly, they lack the intelligence to move forward, and holding them back a year would be much more sobering than paying a fine.

There is also a lot of unrealistic optimism being expressed by some of the major sports leagues and associations, suggesting that interrupted play can resume or begin for the season as early as mid-May. Based on what health experts are saying, that’s wishful thinking. The NHL playoffs are supposed to be underway already, but might start in the summer, if at all. We’ll see. I know I’m getting tired of watching old Wrestlemania shows and cornhole tournaments on Sportsnet.

Although efforts continue to be made to “flatten the curve” – and the vast majority of people are complying – the number of COVID-19 cases continues to escalate. I predict it will be any time now that protective masks are mandated to be worn by customers entering grocery and convenience stores and pharmacies. These masks – even if they’re homemade from old T-shirts and other materials – are meant to protect others rather than the wearer. In the event of a sudden sneeze or cough, the mask will at least capture much of the expelled droplets, thereby minimizing the potential spread. Even if 50 per cent of the droplets are contained, the chances of hastening the curve’s flattening will be that much better.

Stores may have to revise their signage to say: No shirt, no shoes, no mask … no service.

Fortunately, all levels of government are doing their best to get us through this period of uncertainty as painlessly as possible. Our elected officials seem to be on the same page, which is something that can’t be said of those south of the border.

Until bluer skies arrive, we must be content to continue with the practice of staying home whenever possible and using common sense when we need to be out. Once those days finally arrive, hairdressers and barbers will be up to their eyeballs in work. I fear I might end up looking like rocker Kim Mitchell (circa late 1980s) by then. Google it under “images” and look at the ones where he isn’t wearing a hat.

Stay safe.