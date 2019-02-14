Rockets win a marathon

The Delhi LL peewee 1 Rockets worked overtime to win the Bradford Blue and Gold Classic tournament this past weekend.

After topping Stittsville 2-1 to open play, the Rockets skated to a draw with Beverley (4-4) in their second contest. Delhi moved on to beat Valley East 4-0, then engaged in a marathon with Beverly in the final.

With the score tied at one after regulation, the two teams battled for one minute of 4-on-4, then 3-on-3, 2-on-2, 1-on-1, and almost made their way back through another cycle before Ben Kochany scored the winner in the seventh overtime to give the Rockets the title.

The win also allowed the Rockets to stay unbeaten on the year with a mark of 25 wins and three ties.

Back row from left, Aiden Gordon, Luke DeCarolis, manager Ben Sherman.

Middle row, assistant coach Dave Sherman, assistant coach Duane Smith, Josh Csanyi, Avyree Sherman, head coach Scott Kochany, Matthew Kiss, Ben Kochany, trainer Jenna Sherman. Front row, Sebastiaan Van Gaal, Nick Krizmonics, Zack De Ruysscher, Kyle Kershaw, Nathan Webb, Spencer Smith, Maddie Fazekas, Grady Cote, Jacob Johnstone, Trevor Barnucz.

Contributed Photo